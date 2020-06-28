Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to intervene in an alleged blackmail and intimidation of the traditional ruler of Obeagu Aekunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area, Igwe Mike Nnukwu, by some officers sponsored by Kingsley Eze and Private Estates International West Africa Limited, to take over his land.

HURIWA said the unholy treatment meted out to the Igwe Nnukwu and his subjects was due to their resistance to give up their ancestral farm lands and a petition they wrote to Inspector Adamu in 2019.

National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, explained that the matter was assigned to IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja, Team E, but it was allegedly circumvented and “another set of policemen now try to rope in the petitioners into another set of crime so as to undermine the conclusion of the investigation of the original petition.”