Okwe Obi, Abuja
Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to intervene in an alleged blackmail and intimidation of the traditional ruler of Obeagu Aekunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area, Igwe Mike Nnukwu, by some officers sponsored by Kingsley Eze and Private Estates International West Africa Limited, to take over his land.
HURIWA said the unholy treatment meted out to the Igwe Nnukwu and his subjects was due to their resistance to give up their ancestral farm lands and a petition they wrote to Inspector Adamu in 2019.
National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, explained that the matter was assigned to IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja, Team E, but it was allegedly circumvented and “another set of policemen now try to rope in the petitioners into another set of crime so as to undermine the conclusion of the investigation of the original petition.”
Onwubiko added that, “In a bid to evade justice, Kingsley Eze and Private Estates International West Africa Limited allegedly sponsored this petition with IGP Special Tactical Squad, Guzape, Abuja thereby undermining and sabotaging the ongoing investigation at IGP Monitoring Unit and not the traditional ruler of the aggrieved community that petitioned the IGP.
“This time around the police team perpetrating this set up and a wholesale illegality then added armed robbery just to rope in those who had earlier petitioned the IGP against these new petitioners. Attachments of the police’s fresh invitations of the traditional ruler and another community stakeholder are attached herewith.”
He said the “IGP should organise his house and not create the impression that he is not in charge. Why build up another petition to sabotage ongoing investigations and by the way why is the investigation taken ages to be conclusively determined?
“This shows that the undue delay in concluding the probe of the original investigation created the room for this sudden plot which we strongly suspect to be a set up which mist never be allowed to proceed or else the police will be seen as a house of organised confusion whereby there is total lack of professionalism and discipline.”
