Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has requested the institutionalisation of a security outfit known as Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the South-East to enable it tackle the spate of banditry, killing and kidnapping in the region.

Its National Coordinator, Emmanuel, Onwubiko, who addressed journalists on the state-of-the-nation, yesterday, in Abuja called on South-East governors to emulate their counterparts in the South-West by lobbying state Houses of Assembly in facilitating the processing of legalising the outfit, noting that the impious activities of those hiding under the guise of Fulani herdsmen would consume the region.

“Government should find a way to dialogue with the people who have set up the ESN. The governors must be like the South West governors, responsible, creators, rational and people who are thinking about their people in setting up Amotekun. South-East demands a similar thing. Boys who are on the ground and who feel that their lives are threatened set up ESN. What we need do is for the state Houses of Assembly to legislate ESN into law; it is as simple as that. You can call it any name you want to call it.

“Every state in South-West legislated Amotekun into law. Why is the South-East problem always different? Why are they afraid to protect their people? They always look up to Abuja to tell them what to do. The South-East governors should lobby the state Houses of Assembly. I am sure the members will not want to see what would happen to them if they fail,” he said.