Okwe Obi, Abuja

Huma Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has flayed the setting up of a secuirty outfit by Fulani Socio-Cultural Association known as Miyetti Allah Kautol Hore, and demanded the arrest and prosecution of its members, warning that if the outfit begins operation, it would deepen war crimes and fuel bad blood among Nigerians.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko who stated this a statement yesterday, expressed worry over President Mohammadu Buhari’s silence on the matter.

Onwubiko said: “The recent announcement by Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (the group that has always offered explanation each time Christian Farmers were slaughtered in the middle-belt) that it has formed nationwide armed vigilantes and President’s silence is a further sign of lack of political will to confront the war crimes and crimes against humanity in general and Christians in particular taking place in Nigeria.

“We wonder why the Presidency is silent when these persons have announced formation of a policing agency under their purview as against the constitutional provisions. If we may ask, Which state House of Assembly has authorized the operation of such vigilantes by armed Fulani Herdsmen? State House of Assembly are empowered to make law for the security and good governance of their states as provided for in section 4 of the Constitution but the Constitution does not permit the creation of alternative nationwide policing agency- the type being announced by Miyetti Allah.

“The idea of forming a policing Agency by a group that has repeatedly claimed responsibility for the killing of thousands of innocent citizens, majority of whom are Christian farmers is a plain tactic by the Fulani socio-cultural Association; Miyatti Allah Cattle owners Association or whatever name so-called to continue to promote their wicked and coldhearted activities to another level.

“We are aware that there is another law abiding segment of Fulani ethnic group also identified as Miyetti Allah but the version that announced the formation of a nationwide armed vigilantes is the same that gas consistently advanced and canvassed explanation for the series of mass killings of Christians by armed Fulani herdsmen.”

He reiterated, “call for the arrest and prosecution of members of the group to end the spate of war crimes in the country.