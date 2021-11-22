From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for ensuring justice, equity and due process are followed in resolving the NULGE land impasse.

Its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and media affairs, Zainab Yusuf, in a statement, yesterday, said the restoration of the land, plot P/23CA, located in Independence Layout Enugu, allocated to NULGE, Enugu chapter in 2011 in line with Allocation Reference No. LEN 29329/4 of January 21, 2011, was purportedly revoked by the immediate past commissioner for Lands, Victor Nnam, without the governor’s approval pursuant to the Land Use Act.

The association expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for his labour-friendly programmes and prompt intervention in the NULGE land matter, which would have degenerated into crisis.

‘Your Excellency, you will recall that a few weeks ago, the Department of State Service (DSS) knowing how much you have invested in terms of time, efforts and resources to ensure a peaceful Enugu had alerted you of a crisis that was brewing in the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development over the purported revocation of Plot P23CA Independence Layout, Enugu belonging to NULGE.

“Your Excellency, as you were digesting this important report from a trusted partner in the security of the state, the DSS and members of the state House of Assembly after their investigation further alerted you of this crisis and the injustice that was done.

The said Ugwuanyi had displayed similar support and solidarity with NULGE during the local government autonomy rally, pointing out that such disposition was a proof that the governor believes strongly in the struggle and betterment of rural dwellers in particular and Nigeria in general.

HURIWA described Ugwuanyi as “the most labour-friendly governor in Nigeria” and “the ray of hope in the South East.”

“Ugwuanyi believes in his people, he believes in the betterment of rural dwellers, he believes in a better Nigeria and most importantly, he believes that there must be quality education, quality healthcare delivery system, good road network, potable water supply to the rural dwellers because that is the basis and pillar of governance,” HURIWA said.

