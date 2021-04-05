From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to cover his face in shame that he “fled” to a United Kingdom’s hospital maintained by British taxpayers and enjoying the formidable security provided by the efficiently and professionally administered security services of the British but his home nation is on fire from armed non-state actors killing, maiming and destroying lives and property.

The routine medical checkup trip also drew the ire of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as the Pyrates Confraternity.

HURIWA said it was incomprehensible that someone who spent over a decade campaigning to be elected president could display “crass irresponsibility and total incapacity and unwillingness” to govern Nigeria and deliver good governance to the good people of Nigeria.

It accused Buhari of alloweing nepotism, corruption and widespread violence and insecurity to overwhelm and dominate his nation while he “runs away intermittently to western world to receive the best of medical services whereas he has destroyed the Nigerian health care system and all other strategic infrastructures.”

Besides, the civil society organisation condemned the government of Ebonyi and Anambra states for failing in their primary duties to protect the lives and property of their citizens.

NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in statement he signed on behalf of the organisation entitled: “President Buhari’s Foreign Medical Trip: Symptom of a National Malady” said “it is both unethical and embarrassing that Buhari would so publicly signal a vote of no confidence in the healthcare system of the country he presides over.”

Owoaje, who pointed out that millions of Nigerians were left to the weak and inefficient healthcare system that their president so visibly disdains, laments the timing of the trip when the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) are on industrial action for failure of Federal Government to implement agreements it signed with the union.