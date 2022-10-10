From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has slammed the Buhari administration for lack of transparency in the alleged release of over 100 Boko terrorists imprisoned at the Kirikiri Medium Security Prison, Lagos State.

National Coordinator of the group Emmanuel Onwubiko said in a statement that the alleged clandestine overnight release of the inmates again shows the alleged complicity of the Buhari administration.

HURIWA demanded an immediate explanation from the Buhari regime over the reported release of over 100 terrorists from the Kirikiri prison who have been reportedly held since 2009 without trial.

According to reports, the insurgents were released as part of a swap deal for the release of train travellers who were abducted in Kaduna on March 28.

The Nigerian Correctional Service till this moment has not debunked the reports confirmed especially by The Foundation for Investigative Journalism.

Last Thursday, President Buhari was in Afaka, Kaduna State at the passing-out parade and commissioning ceremony of cadets of Regular Course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy and he confirmed that “amnesty” was granted to terrorists.

“We have devised both military and non-military methods to intervene, and even rolled out an amnesty programme to rehabilitate repentant terrorists who surrendered and laid down their arms unconditionally,” the president said.

Aside from the president, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum had at various times confirmed amnesty granted to thousands of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists who were given capital and reintegrated into the society.

Commenting, HURIWA’s Onwubiko said: “Nigerians are shocked at the latest antics of the regime of President Muhammadu in the reported release of over 100 Boko Haram terrorists from the Kirikiri prison shows the total absence of transparency and accountability in the fight on terror.

“The secrecy behind the intermittent releases of terrorists under different guises by the current government is abysmal and anti-people and illegal.

“The recent release of Boko Haram convicted terrorists at Lagos prison validates claims by a former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, who said on live television in August 2021 that Boko Haram has moneybags in Aso Rock and the National Assembly. In September 2020, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the late Obadiah Mailafia, also said a serving northern governor was a Boko Haram leader.

“HURIWA calls on the government to come clean on the release of the Kirikiri inmates. We also demand that the near moribund National Assembly should work or be consigned to the dustbin of history forever for its unresponsiveness to their duty as legislators in this dispensation since 2019 when they came on board and started working as lackeys of the executive arm of government.”