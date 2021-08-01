It needs to be recognised that feminism is not competing with men on wrong issues; rather, it is proving that women are no less able in their capabilities. I strongly believe in women. I believe in the six super women who would turn things around for future female bankers especially the younger generation. One thing that gladdens my heart in the emergence of Nigeria Banking Industry G-6 of female chief executives is that the irresponsible practice called sexual harassment, manipulation, exploitation and sleaze would become a thing of the past because women are aggressively united when it comes to such. No woman would be employed because of what her anatomical assets, but what she can bring to the table.

Suddenly the indirect encouragement of cheap prostitution to meet up with targets has come to an end. I am an advocate of having responsible women in high places and in charge. Their modus operandi differs a great deal. Women are more open, smarter, sincere, result-oriented and honest in many dealings including the financial sector. In this country, we all have seen the percentage of women achievers in high offices and vice versa. We have also seen the figure that represents the men. Taking a look at the height of the ladder that these women climbed to reach where they are today, you just have to give them high five. Interestingly, Millenium Development Goal 3 (MDG3) which focused on women empowerment and gender equality transited into Sustainable Development Goal (SDG5), which is also in accord inperfect accord with the theme of the 2019 International Women Day which says, #Balance for Better#. Now that the banks are balancing, other areas that need same balance include the board-room, classroom, political scene and the family. When women put their hands in anything, it works. Women have special touch from God that whatever they touch prospers. When Nigeria realizes this and gets to have a female president, things will work out better. Finally, let us know that by 2030, countries will no longer be measured by the amount of money they have acquired but the ability to meet gender movements and goals. Those gender movements started from the ‘WID’ concept (Women in Development) to ‘WAD’ (Women and Development), then ‘GAD’ (Gender and Development), before ‘GLAD’ (Gender Legislation and Development), but where they are busy breaking patriarchal structures without enactment of laws, it will not work. Agreed, some women might not have the physical strength to fight, but in terms of knowledge, competence, brain work, nurturing and turning things around women are super.