(ABC)

Hurricane Dorian continues to pack a catastrophic punch, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory.

NHC says the eye of Dorian is “wobbling” over Grand Bahama Island.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Residents on Grand Bahama Island should not leave their shelter when the eye passes over, as winds will rapidly increase on the other side of the eye,” NHC said in their latest update.

They advise residents in the Abacos to continue to continue to shelter until conditions subside.

The National Hurricane Center describes Dorian as a life-threatening situation, and says storm surge in the Bahamas is expected to go as high as 23 feet above normal tide levels.