One of Nigeria’s biggest beauty brands, Hush’D Makeover has reaffirmed its position as a leader in the skincare business as it has launched skincare line for men dubbed, “Regimen and Ultraman” at its corporate headquarters in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, May 28, 2021.

It was another defining moment for the Hush’D Makeover brand as it reaffirmed its primary goal of making men and women alike feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin.

Mrs Abiola Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover was the consummate host at the event which witnessed a huge turnout of celebrities drawn from all walks of life, particularly from the entertainment stratum.

“This is another step for me and my team to build a brand that will put a smile, confidence and a glowing skin to men and women anywhere in the world,” she said.

The event also saw Nollywood actor, Mawuli Gavor’s ambassadorial deal being renewed and at the same time being unveiled as the “Ultra Man”.

“Mawuli Gavor, now known as our ULTRAMAN, has been a part of the Hush’D family for a long time and we are glad to still have him around. This shows that at Hush’D, we do things right,” Abiola Ahmed said.

According to her, Regimen and Ultraman are uncomplicated skincare products for men.

“Skincare products built for men: Who says that only women should take care of their skin? At Hush’D, we have developed premium skincare products for men who want to look in the mirror and love their skin.

“Our men’s kits are specifically formulated for the biologically different skin of men and their daily habits. Two unique lines: while Ultra Man is for dark-skinned men Regi-Men is for light-skinned men and both comes in a pack and contains 3 products each,” the CEO affirmed

Mrs Abiola Ahmed established Hush’D Makeover in 2015 and has since grown the brand into a leader in the skincare space

Hush’D is an indigenous and duly registered beauty and cosmetology company that has its Head Office located at 10, Asenuga street, Opebi-Ikeja, Nigeria as well as a factory located on the outskirts of Lagos.