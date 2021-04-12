Top Notch beauty and skincare company, Hush’D Makeover has signed three Nollywood actors, namely; Eniola Ajao, Onyi Alex and Mike Godson as brand ambassadors to help in strengthening the image of the brand as brand influencers.

The company’s management made the announcement public with the signing of the contract recently. At the unveiling, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover, Abiola Ahmed explained why they are endorsing the three actors as their brand ambassador.

“Onyi Alex, Eniola Ajao and Mike Godson are actors who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers in the movie industry. For one, Onyi Alex, who has been using our product for the past two years is regarded as one of the most beautiful women in Nollywood. She is also a model and a TV personality. Eniola Ajao is also a drop dead gorgeous actress who has appeared in over 80 films, mostly of the Yoruba genre. Mike Godson on his part is an actor of sterling qualities who has won many awards. He is popular for both his talent and looks. He is seen as one of the most dashing actors in Nollywood, said the CEO.

“Our brand is a physical representation of being comfortable with your choice of complexion and to also let people know the importance of wellness. Over the years we have come to realise that we have a large base of female and male customers. So, we decided to sign personalities that can represent our brand comfortably with aplomb” Abiola Ahmed added.

Onyi Alex revealed that the brand has been the secret of her beauty for the past two, expressing her excitement in a post on her Instagram page.

“I’m delighted to announce my partnership with Nigerian foremost skincare, beauty and wellness company @hushd.ng. Having used their products for over two years, I can now comfortably influence for them and let you guys in on my beauty secret. I’m happy to be on this journey with the brand because their products make my skin do the talking.

For Eniola Ajao, it is also excitement galore as she thanked Mrs Abiola Ahmed for giving her the opportunity to influence her brand.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the founder of Hush’D Makeovers Limited, elegant and charming Mrs Abiola Ahmed for this great opportunity given to me on a platter of gold to be the face of their brand. Hush’D Makeovers Limited is a big brand in the cosmetology industry and I will play my best role to immensely contribute to the growth of the brand and also use my wide range of network across and beyond to spread the gospel of the great and veritable products and services of the upwardly mobile company,” she said.

Mike Godson towed pretty much the same line of sharing gratitude on the endorsement. “Hush’D to me is an exclusive relatable top beauty, skincare, and wellness brand. This is because of the variety and exclusivity for different skin types. We would work together as a team, to keep its exclusivity. I think the focus should be more on awareness, and driving sales.”

Adding, “So I intend to promote the products by using captions that will drive reactions, having live sessions that are interactive where I can hint/discuss about Hush’d and skincare and of course, post pictures/videos where Hush’d can be seen. Not to forget! The wellness part will also be constantly hinted on! This way people know the brand range. This is my mission & vision statement.”

Mrs Abiola Ahmed established Hush’D Makeover in 2015 in pursuit of excellence and desire to transform the beauty Industry in Nigeria. She plunged herself into building Hush’D Makeover to a world class beauty brand. Hush’D is an indigenous and duly registered beauty and cosmetology company that has its Head Office located at 10, Asenuga street, Opebi-Ikeja, Nigeria as well as a factory located on the outskirts of Lagos.