From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Special Investigation Panel (SIP) set up by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate the former commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, on his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has submitted its report.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made the disclosure, said the chairman of the SIP, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Joseph Egbunike, presented the report to the IGP, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Egbunike, while presenting the report, told the IGP that it contained the case file of the probe, evidence and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

The IGP, who commended the panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discreet investigations into the allegation levied against the officer, to enable the force leadership to be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.

He assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations will be undertaken by the Force Management Team and, thereafter, forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s). He reiterated the commitment of the Force to justice for all.