From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Legal moves to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to the United States of America (USA) has suffered a setback before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

Specifically, the ongoing extradition proceedings before Justice Inyang Ekwo were stalled yesterday, following the inability to serve the detained police officer with the legal processes.

The Federal Government had, on March 3, 2022, filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022, through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The application, titled: “Application for the Extradition of Abba Alhaji Kyari to the United States of America,” was dated and filed March 2.

The application, which was directly addressed to the chief judge, hinted that a request was made to Nigeria by Diplomatic Representative of the Embassy of the United States of America (USA), Abuja, for the surrender of Kyari who is a subject in a superseding three counts indictment in case no: 2:21-cr-00203-RGK.

The AGF, Abubakar Malami, said the case was filed on April 29, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, USA.

Malami said that Kyari was to answer to a three-count charge.

“Count one: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1349, ll. Counts two: Conspiracy to commit money laundering in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1956(h). Count three: Aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting, in violation of Title 18 U.S.C, Sections 1028A (a){1}j and 2(a),” he said.

The AGF said the punishment for the offences as contained in the superseding indictment carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for count one, 20 years imprisonment for count two, and two years imprisonment for count three consecutive to any other sentence imposed, respectively, as contained in the various United States laws.