From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission(PSC), has rejected the report of the panel set up by the inspector General of Police inspector, Alkali Baba, to investigate the alleged fraternization between the former commander of the Intelligence Response Team(IRT), Abba Kyari and internet scammer, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The commission said the panel’s report was shallow and directed the IGP, to set up a new committee to carry out an in-depth investigation and submit its finding in the next 14 days. The committee report when submitted is expected to be reviewed by the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline.

Daily Sun gathered that the directive to the police boss, came as a result of the advice from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who felt that the police investigation contained in the panel’s report were not strong enough to prosecute Kyari.

A top officer at the commission who does not want to be mentioned in print, told Daily Sun that , “The advice from the AGF is that the case needs further investigation; that the evidence produced on Abba Kyari was not enough to convict him despite the fact that they have established a prima facie case against him. But the facts cannot convict him in the court of law.

“So, the police report was returned and the IG was asked to set up a special panel to look at the case. We have given them just a short period of two weeks to turn in their report.

According to the source “The final report is expected to return to the standing committee which will review and send recommendations to the plenary where the final decision on Kyari would be taken.”

Recalled that A four-man Special Investigation Panel headed by the Deputy Inspector -General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department(FCID), Joseph Egbunike, had last year probed Abba Kyari, who had been on suspended since July 2021 for alleged involvement in a $1.1 million Internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and four others; AbdulRahman Juma (Abdul); Vincent Kelly Chibuzo (Kelly); Rukayat Motunrayo Fashola (Morayo); and Bolatito Agbabiaka (Bolamide).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation(FIB), had alleged that Hushpuppi paid $20,600 to two bank accounts allegedly provided by Kyari on January 20, 2020. However Kyari denied any wrongdoing.