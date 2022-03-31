From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

It was a night to remember as premium Abuja nightclub Hustle & Bustle hosted YBNL’s latest signee Asake, popularly known as ‘Mr Money’. The fast-rising artist thrilled fans with performances of his hit singles ‘Omo Ope’ and ‘Sungba’ and left it all on the stage.

It was a beautiful one as lovers of Afrobeat music came out to party and support the young Nigerian talent. Choc City artists; Blaqbonez, Adenike Isi Adeeko, Bobby High and Adesua Kella of Adesua PR were among the personalities who graced the fantastic event.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Asake turned the audience into his duet partner, as they joined him in singing his songs to show how much they love and accept his music.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Born Ahmed Ololade, Asake had earlier in February released a critically acclaimed eponymous four-track EP titled Ololade.

He ventured into music at the age of 17 and got recognition showcasing his talent through freestyle videos on social media which led to a record deal.

Speaking at the event, one of Abuja’s popular socialites, Adenike Isi Adeeko, said that Hustle and Bustle would always continue to bring artists of great value and would continue to create long-lasting moments for its customers as that’s the goal.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Hustle and Bustle is a multi-billion naira club and restaurant co-owned by top Nigerian socialites, Obi Cubana of Cubana Group, Uyi Ogbebor, and Ayokunle Akinbode of HWP Group.