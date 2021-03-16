From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Managing Director, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alh Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Commission to address the ecological problems and improve on the deplorable living condition of communities located where hydroelectric power is generated in the country.

Yelwa disclosed this on Tuesday during the inspection of facilities at the Nigeria Electricity Supply Corporation (NESCO) in Kurra Falls, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He explained that the mandate of the Commission was to cultivate the harmonious working relationship between the power Institutions and host communities and address ecological challenges in the areas.

‘Mr President has asked us to come here because he cares about the communities living around Hydroelectric power, he wants to improve their livelihoods and improve their standard of living.’

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, Barr Joseph Terfa Ityav, who led members of the Commission on a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong and the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, said the Commission is working in line with President Buhari’s vision to address ecological problems arise from the flow of dams in communities where hydroelectric power is generated.

‘We are working to resolve ecological problems as a result of the flow of dams in these communities and to implement programmes and projects that will alleviate the hardship face by members of the communities.

‘We were in NESCO to familiarise with the dam and to discuss with the host communities on their relationship between the owners of the dam and the community.

‘Our mandate is to look at the challenges being face by the host communities and to appraise the relationship between the owners of the dam and the community.

‘Our desire is to see how we can raise the living standard of the host communities in all the areas where hydro dams are located. We want to make sure that women in the respective communities get something to improve their economy and the economy of their communities.’

Governor said the activities of the Commission would address violent crises in the Kurra Falls community which has suffered neglect from the hydroelectric power Institution.

He noted that President Buhari was eager to establish the commission to reduce the hardship and pains of the host communities with a view to make them economically self-reliance.

The village head of Kurra Falls, Da Mark Danboyi, said there has been an inherited mutual working relationship between the power generating Institution and the community and seek Federal Government intervention on persistent flood in the area.

He said the community suffers untold hardship, lack basic amenities, and their farms and other sources of livelihoods are usually destroyed and washed away by dams used to generate electricity during raining season.