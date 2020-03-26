Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

The season 2 of Hymnodia reality TV show recorded its first eviction on March 15 and there are indications that more may follow this weekend.

The first contestant to be evicted, Margaret Thomas, is a former banker and part-time student, who had travelled from Kaduna to join the Hymnstitute.

“Coming to the house, we learnt how to compose hymns, what the hymns are supposed to have and so many amazing things. I composed one hymn and I met Christian celebrities, so many people that I had never dreamt I was going to meet,” she told TS Weekend.

According to Margaret, the eviction did not take her by surprise, admitting that her team’s performance the previous week was below par.

Kufre Ekanem, Managing Director, Philosoville Limited and executive producer of the show affirmed that Hymnodia is designed to refocus the audience and society on the need to celebrate the almost forgotten art of hymn writing and rendition in diverse forms.