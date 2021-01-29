From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The pioneer Managing Director, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa has pledged to fulfill promises made to host communities 48 years ago.

Yelwa, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after a valedictory reception organised in his honour at Government House, Birnin Kebbi said his vision was to ensure that all promises made to the hosting communities were delivered.

The HYPADEC MD,who was the immediate past Commissioner, Kebbi State Ministry of Land and Housing, said: “My vision and mission is to see that those promises made to our people 48 years ago now become a reality.

“Most of the communities have lost their houses, most of them have lost their business places, most of them have lost their roads while most of them have lost their business entrepreneurship.

“These host communities lost all these as a result of construction of Kainji dam and this is why the commission is established, to see that these issues are addressed.

“And by the grace of God, we will ensure that all these issues are resolved immediately and aside that, we are going to look at the issue of women and youth unemployment.”

He also assured that the commission would prioritise entrepreneurship development so as to shift the mind of youths from white collar jobs.

According to him, women can be married and still running businesses in their respective houses depending on themselves and helping their families and children as well.

Speaking during the valedictory, the outgoing Commissioner appreciated Governor of Kebbi State,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for giving him the opportunity to serve under his administration.

“Your Excellency I am full of emotion and short of words to express my sincere appreciation to you for all you have done to my life, even before I went to the University, when I was in the Polytechnic, you guided me when I was writing my final year examination.,” he said.

Sadiq-Yelwa assured that he would always look up to the governor as somebody who laid the foundation of what he had became toady.

“Your Excellency, you decided to appoint me as your commissioner without seeking advise from anybody because of the confidence you have on me and you gave me all the opportunity to perform.

“All that we achieved in the ministry of lands was as a result of your believe and the determination you have in seeing Kebbi State becomes a place everyone of us will be proud of,” he noted.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu said the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Saddiq-Yelwa as the pioneer Managing Director, explained the passion President Muhammadu Buhari had for Kebbi state.

Bagudu said: “We are thankful to President Muhammafu Buhari for finding you worthy to be the pioneer Managing Director of this important commission, we have no doubt that you are mindful of the expectations and the tremendous confidence vested on you by the president.

“We pray you will settle down quickly and proof to Nigeria the value of that commission and in particular the state’s and communities covered by the activities of the commission.

“We believe President Muhammadu Buhari wouldn’t have chosen a better person like you and we are proud one of our best is yet again being called upon to serve,,may God bless the president and give the capacity to deliver.”

According to the governor, Mr President had really done honour to Kebbi State, describing the new MD as one of several appointees from the state.