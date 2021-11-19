Hypeafrobeatz Promotions is celebrating three promising music artistes who African music lovers should look out for.

Tagged as “Hypeafrobeatz Spotlight” by the entertainment columnist known as Oba Hype, this Episode highlights some promising singers whose EP is set to hit the music scene soon in Africa.

Among the three artistes in the “Hypeafrobeatz Spotlight” is Ridwan Abdul Rafiu popularly known as Larruso who recently unveiled an 8-track EP titled “New Gen”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The EP features the likes of M.anifest, Bella Shmurda, Kelvyn Boy, Samini and J. Derobie and some others.

Larruso is presently signed with Jadon Shatta Entertainment and is ready to sets a different trend in the Ghana music scene.

Next is Awodoyin Mayorkun popularly known as Super Wozzy, who invaded the cyber space with this new project titled ‘Light Of The Trenches’. The Extended Play (E.P) project is a seven track project which features Nigerian heavy weights Zlatan Ibile, Oxlade, Bella Shmurda & Barry Jhay and many more.

And last but not the least is Ikuforiji AbdulRahman Olaitan popularly known as “Oxlade” who came into the music scene with an album project in collaboration his home label Troniq Inc.

The 4 (four) tracked E.P proves that the artiste is made for greatness, as it features no other artists, just Oxlade delivering quality music from top to bottom

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .