The Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria (HMPSN) has denied a report published by some national dailies, stating that the association has banned a professional diver, Jason Kuro.

The association’s president, Kayode Ogunleye, and general secretary, Samuel Umoren, stated that, as a body, they do not have the right to sanction individual divers that are not within their jurisdiction.

“The society, advises, makes recommendations, withdraws services of her members to individuals that have issues with fitness, which is the main thrust of the society, and equally promotes and facilitates the study of all aspects of diving hyperbaric medicine in the country.

“Our goal is to contribute meaningfully towards improving the practice and ensuring the safety, as well as promote and advocate diving hyperbaric medicine in the country and in so doing impact the diving community and general public at large.

The technical review committee is saddled with the responsibility to sanction a diver and certify him as unfit after they discover he could equally endanger the live of his colleagues in the line of duty.

After they looked at the Jason Kuro case, his previous work and medical history, he was sanctioned by the commitee. Unfortunately, Jason Kuro has gone ahead to alter the initial certificate that declared him no more fit for work, but he presented a forged document to a prospective employer.

“We had to notify his employer of this misdemeanor, since the diver’s initial assessment centre was Lilly Hospital, Warri, Delta State.”

They stressed further that they were the umbrella body for diving physicians in Nigeria, saddled with the responsibility of being the go-to body on matters relating to diving and diving medicine in the country. One of such duties is the assessment of divers and issuance of fitness certification by members.

Explaining the details that Kuro has been certified unfit by one of its members after a medical examination, findings showed a risk and he was certified unfit. However, Kuro met another body for employment, the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) and altered his unfit certificate issued to him by a member of the HMPSN.

Although, when we approached, the Chief Inspecting Diving of NAPROD, Julius Ugwala gave the assurance that the matter would be treated and dealt with accordingly after their investigation and the said diver would be sanctioned accordingly, once the technical review commitee present the findings to the parties involved.