By Doris Obinna

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is highly prevalent across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO), has termed hypertension “a silent killer” and a “global public health issue” because most affected individuals show no symptoms. It is also said that hypertension is the “most important preventable cause of heart disease and stroke worldwide.”

Every year, May 17, the World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed.

Commemorating the WHD, this year’s theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer,” focuses on combating low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low middle income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

A public health expert, Sunday Olaleye, explained: “Awareness can help people modify their lifestyle to correct the elevated blood pressure if that be the case. If you know your blood pressure then you could tell when it is abnormal, higher or lower, then appropriate medical attention could be quickly sought.

“A person would know if his or her blood pressure is at the target for those who need to be on treatment for hypertension. It is also better one knows his or her actual blood pressure reading whenever it is done rather than accept a normal verdict from whoever is doing it.

“Despite the social distancing restrictions that led to a drastic reduction in the contact we should have with patients.

The home blood pressure monitor is recognised as a tool in the diagnosis and monitoring of elevated blood pressure.”

To stay healthy, he added that WHO recommended healthy diet, no alcohol, physical activity and no tobacco and stress management as steps to minimise the odds of developing high blood pressure and its adverse consequences.

Common causes

Common causes of high blood pressure according to Olaleye include; obesity, lifestyles, genetic factors, excessive alcohol, birth control pills and pain relievers. “Others are; kidney diseases, adrenal diseases, abnormal blood vessels, eclampsia/pre-eclampsia in pregnant women and thyroid diseases.”

Treatment consists of self care and diuretics. Eating a healthier diet with less salt, exercising regularly and taking medication can help lower blood pressure, he added.

Blood pressure-lowering medicine

AHA, Heart Failure Society of America and American College of Cardiology, said medications for high blood pressure, heart failure or heart disease are vital to maintaining blood pressure levels to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and worsening heart disease.

“Some common habits or over-the-counter medicines and supplements can be BP raisers. Common pain medicines called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like; naproxen and ibuprofen can increase the blood pressure. Decongestants are also known BP-raisers. People with heart concerns should limit or avoid them, especially if their blood pressure is uncontrolled. Drugs such as acetaminophen are less likely to increase blood pressure.

“People should ask their doctors about OTC medicines.

Some prescription medicines; people taking medication for mental health, corticosteroids, oral birth control, immunosuppressants and some cancer medications, should monitor blood pressure to make sure it’s under control.

“People should limit alcohol and caffeine, because too much can raise blood pressure. Caffeine should be capped at three cups per day in general, and most people with high blood pressure should avoid it. Herbs and food combinations, such as natural supplements and home remedies may not be safe. Some herbal supplements can raise blood pressure.”

Hypertension medication

The AHA revealed that for people with hypertension, doctors sometimes prescribe angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs): “These medications, it is said belong to a group of drugs called renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) antagonists. These drugs inhibit the RAAS and interrupt activity at a receptor called ACE2.

“However, other theory, some research indicates that ACE2 can protect against severe lung injury as this is due to interactions with the RAAS, both ACE inhibitors and ARBs might contribute to reduce inflammation systemically and particularly in the lung, heart, and kidney.

“If this is the case, the drugs “could diminish the potential for development of acute respiratory distress syndrome, myocarditis.”

Home remedies

“Walk and exercise regularly, share on Pinterest Regular exercise can help lower your blood pressure. Also, try reducing your sodium intake, while drinking less alcohol. Eat more potassium-rich foods, cut back on caffeine, learn to manage stress, eat dark chocolate or cocoa and weight loss can go a long way to ameliorate blood pressure,” he added.