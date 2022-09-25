From John Adams, Minna

As flood continue to wreck havoc across the country, with properties and farm land being destroyed, the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has begun the distribution of relief materials to victims of the flood and other natural disasters in communities across the six states under the Commission.

The Commission at the weekend flagged off the distribution of the relief items to the victims of the disaster in Ebbo in Lapai Local Government, Ketso in Mokwa Local Government Areas.

The team in charge of Niger State also distributed relief items in Awuru in New Bussa, Borgu local government and Kontagora.

The relief items distributed included food and non food items as well as medicine and building materials.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of HYPPADEC, Mr Joseph Ityav, who flagged off the distribution of the materials, charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to improve their conditions of living.

Ityav said new resettlements will be established by the Commission in Niger and Kebbi States in the first phase while the scheme will be spread to other states in the catchment states.

He said the organisation is concerned about flooding currently ravaging communities in all member states due to increase in the volume of rain water recorded this year which compelled dams to release more water downstream.

“Ist is a very worrisome situation and we sympathize with victims and urged the communities to abide by instructions given to them by relevant authorities to minimize the negative effect of the disaster,” Ityav said.

Addressing the 7th Governing Council meeting in Minna on Thursday before the Flagg off, the Chairman disclosed that the Youth Transformation Programme of the Commission designed to equip 5000 youths in skills acquisition has also commenced in all the member states.

In addition he said the Commission has completed plans to revisit the water projects in Niger and Kebbi States adding that it has also begun the construction and rehabilitation of schools, drainage control, borehole and hand pumps, Fertilizer mechanization in its catchment states

Meanwhile, the Campaign for Democracy and Human Rights has honoured the Managing Director of the Commission Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa with it’s Prestigious “Leadership Achievers Award” for the tremendous work he has been doing in the Commission.

The award presented by the North Central Zone Chairman of the organisation Dr Abdullahi Jabi is to ginger the Managing Director to do more for the people in the 6 states being covered by the Commission.

Dr Jabi noted at the presentation of the award that the MD and the Commission “have lived up to the yearnings and aspirations of the people” saying the award will encourage you to do more for the people and other stakeholders.

Specifically, Jabi said the organisation was impressed by the Commissions empowerment programmes for the youth and Women which he argued will reduce restiveness in the society.

The CD chairman was accompanied to the presentation by top officials of the organisation.