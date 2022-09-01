From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) on Thursday, commenced a 3-day training of 646 beneficiaries under the Youth Transformation Programme across the three Senatorial Districts in Benue State.

Addressing the beneficiaries during an orientation organized for them in Makurdi the state capital, Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa who was represented by the Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Dr Daniel Ipilakyaa enjoined the trainees to take advantage of the programme to better their lives.

Alhaji Yelwa who explained that the Commission designed the programme to improve the living standards of Youths across the six HYPPADEC States, noted that the Initiative is in line with the Federal Government Policy Framework to take thousands of youths off the streets to tame the rising cases of insecurity and other criminal activities.

On his part, Director, Community and Rural Development of the Commission, Dr Mahmud Mohammad, represented by Mr Thomas Kende stated that the Youths will be given a monthly stipend ranging from N10,000 to Non-graduates and N15,000 to graduates and would be trained in 36 trades at various skill training centers across Benue State for a duration of three to seven months.

Also speaking, State Director, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Williams Agada advised the youths to be of good behavior and maintain safety rules in the work environment.

State Director of HYPPADEC, Mrs Magdalene Jam-Ayu said the orientation programme would avail beneficiaries the opportunity to learn soft skills such as behavioral change and financial literacy to enable them be successful entrepreneurs.

She added that Orientation would hold on Thursday, Friday and Saturday across the senatorial zones of the state after which the beneficiaries would be posted to the various training centers across the state.

Some of the beneficiaries, Yemen Teghtegh and Terlumun Awuhe commended HYPPADEC for the programme, saying it would avail them the opportunity to be self reliant and contribute their quota to the development of the society.