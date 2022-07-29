From John Adams, Minna

After over 30 years of abandonment, the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has set aside N900million for the resuscitation and expansion of the New Bussa water million works in Borgu local government area of Niger state to ease acute water scarcity in the area.

New Bussa is the host community to Kainji dam, one of the largest hydro electricity dam in the country, and the community has remained without portable drinking water for over 30 years now.

It is therefore a sigh of relive for the people as the commission has decided to take over the rehabilitation of the water works in partnership with the state government.

While the commission says it is making available N900 million for the project, the State Government will provide the technical support and close likely gaps that may arise in funding the project.

The Managing Director, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, who disclosed this in New Bussa when he led a team of professionals from the commission and the Niger State Ministry of Water Resources on an assessment visit to the abandoned water works, said the idea is to address the growing challenge of acute water shortage in New Bussa and it’s environs.

According to him, New Bussa is one of the largest communities resettled for the construction of Kainji Dam, unfortunately access to portable drinking water has remained a great challenge to the people over the years, stressing that HYPPADEC is now coming in to fulfill one of the promises made by Kainji Dam Authority to the affected communities.

While commending the State for accepting to provide the technical support, the Managing Director the project which is expected to commence soon will be completed and commissioned in December this year.

He pointed out that the project covers rehabilitation of intake, treatment plant, distribution pipelines, reservoir, office and duty staff quarters, adding that “It also include expansion of reticulation and provision of more booster stations among others”.

The Niger State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman expressed appreciation to HYPPADEC for what he described as a major intervention aimed at improving access to clean water in the state.

He said Niger State Government will make available all the necessary human and material resources needed for the project to succeed, including a robust framework that will ensure sustainability of the intervention.

The General Manager, Niger State Water and Sewage Corporation, Engineer Hassan Chado expressed happiness that the project is coming when the state water board is undergoing transformation.

The Emir of Borgu Alhaji Muhammad Sani Haliru Dan-toro who received the team in his palace lauded HYPPADEC for its well intended intervention in the affected communities.

He said, water shortage has been a serious source of concern in the community due to the inefficiency of New Bussa water scheme.

The Emir commended HYPPADEC for responding to the plights of the community and assured of all necessary support for the project to succeed.