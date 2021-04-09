From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for immediate take off of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to address the plights of riverine communities.

The Royal father noted that the Commission will relief the plights of

the host communities affected by the construction of Hydroelectric Dams.

Emir Gwandu, disclosed this when he received the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) in his palace.

According to him, ” these communities have recorded losses in human and material resources from ecological challenges associated with Hydroelectric Dams. I want to assure the HYPPADEC Governing Council my continue support”, he said.

At the Emir of Yauri palace, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi said, Yauri emirate has lost a lot of economically viable islands to the construction of Kainji without corresponding benefits.

He said although the act establishing the Dam spelt out special projects for the affected communities such as Inland port, ring road, dredging of River Niger and small boat industry among others, none was executed.

He commended the courage of President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating HYPPADEC and urged the Governing Council to quickly address the issues affecting the hosting communities to reduce the continued monumental loss of life and property from flood and other ecological challenges.

Earlier, the Chairman Governing Council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, HYPPADEC, Hon. Joseph Ityav, informed the Monarchs that the commission are fully aware of most of these challenges and will deploy available resources in changing the narratives.

The Managing Director, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa while speaking to newsmen, said, the Commission will engage relevant stakeholders within the affected communities to address the challenges in line with their peculiarities.

He said, the Commission will prioritize issues that require immediate response within the shortest possible time.