From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the immediate take off of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to address the plight of riverine communities.

The royal father noted that the commission will bring relief to the host communities affected by the construction of Hydroelectric Dams.

The Emir stated this when he received the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) in his palace.

Said he: “These communities have recorded losses in human and material resources from ecological challenges associated with hydroelectric dams. I want to assure the HYPPADEC Governing Council of my continue support”, he said.

Also at the Emir of Yauri’s Palace, the Emir, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi said the Yauri emirate has lost a lot of economically viable islands to the construction of Kainji without corresponding benefits.

He said although the act establishing the dam spelt out special projects for the affected communities such as Inland Port, ring road, dredging of River Niger and small boat industry among others, none was executed.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating HYPPADEC and urged the Governing Council to quickly address the issues affecting the hosting communities to reduce the continued monumental loss of lives and property from flood and other ecological challenges.

Earlier, Chairman Governing Council of HYPPADEC, Joseph Ityav, had informed the monarchs that the commission was fully aware of most of these challenges and will deploy available resources in changing the narrative.

Managing Director of the commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa told newsmen that the commission would engage relevant stakeholders within the affected communities to address the challenges.