From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has kicked off the distribution of over 10,000 life jackets to boat operators as part of measures to reduce boat mishaps in Kebbi State.

Its Managing Director, Abubakar Sadiq-Yauri, who stated this during the flag off in Yauri, said the agency has commenced training of local boat operators on the usage of modern safety technologies on riverine.

“We deem it expedient for the distribution to be flagged off in Yauri, considering the fact that 70 percent of the River Niger waters are in Yauri Emirate. Similarly, Yauri Emirate has recorded the higher rate of boat mishap lately and many lives and properties have been lost to the incidents.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are distributing 10,000 life-jackets as part of the measures taken, sequel to our engagements with various stakeholders along the riverine communities in order to tackle the menace of incessant boat mishaps in the state.”

Sadiq-Yauri assured that over 20,000 more life-jackets would be distributed to the boat operators in the commission’s jurisdictional communities before the end of the year.

“We are not unmindful of the dearest needs by the communities of these life- jackets, but I am assuring you that more jackets as much as 20,000, within this year, will be procured and distributed within the communities,” he said.