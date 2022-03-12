From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, (HYPPADEC) on Saturday, commenced a three -day free medical and surgical outreach a ross two Senatorial districts in Benue State.

The outreach which is ongoing simultaneously in Otukpo and Logo Local Government Areas for people from Benue South and North East Senatorial Districts respectively target to treat about four thousand people for various ailments.

Speaking while flagging off the exercise HYPPADEC’s Managing Director, Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, represented by the Commission’s Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Tertsegha Ipilakyaa noted that the commission is undertaking the Intervention to meet the health needs of the people in order to improve their wellbeing.

Ipilakyaa promised that the intervention would be extended to Makurdi in two weeks’ time for the people from Benue North West.

A consultant obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Ezekiel Ochigbo stated that the medical team would be running screening tests, administering medicines and conducting surgeries where necessary.

Ochigbo counselled the people on the need for regular medical checkups and exercise as well as maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Two beneficiaries, Samantha Anthony and Sule Adakpo thanked HYPPADEC for bringing the succour to them, adding that the gesture has brought relief as they were finding it difficult to access healthcare due to financial constraint.