From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chairman, Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Barr. Joseph Terfa Ityav has restated that the council is transforming the lives of host communities.

Barr. Ityav made this known an emergency meeting of the council on December 1st, 2022 to review performance of the commission with a view to ensuring sustenance of feats so far recorded by the management.

The council, in a statement released to journalists on Friday, by its Head, press and public affairs unit Nura Tanko Wakili, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the current management led by the Managing Director, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa FCNA, FNIIS describing the level of transparency exhibited in executing projects and programmes as encouraging and worthy of emulation.

The council described as baseless, an article published by an online media alleging wrong doings by management of the commission calling it a calculated attempt aimed at distracting the Managing Director and his team from the good work. He urged Nigerians especially those from HYPPADEC state to support the good work the commission is doing in improving the living standard of the affected communities.

According to the council chairman a visit to any of the HYPPADEC communities will leave no one in doubt that, the commission is changing the narratives of over five decades ecological and socioeconomic challenges with all the seriousness it deserves.

The council therefore encouraged the management and staff of the commission to remain focused and committed to achieving the mandate of the Commission.