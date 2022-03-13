From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has organised a free medical outreach for its host communities in Plateau State to improved the living condition of the people.

Chief Medical Consultant in charge of the Medical and surgical outreach, Dr Dablet Ezra Samuel who declared the event open on Saturday at the Primary Health Care Barkin-Ladi, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State said the intervention would last for three days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said that over 2000 children, women and the aged persons are expected to turn out for the medical intervention.

According to him the medical intervention, sponsored by HYPPADEC is entirely free and urged citizens to take advantage of the offer to improve their living condition.

Dr Samuel said the outreach is parts of the Corporate social responsibility of HYPPADEC to Barkin-Ladi, Bokkos and Bassa Local Government communities where electricity is being generated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said surgery would be performed for people with hernia, hydrocele, Ganglion , lipoma and lump medical check up would be conducted for diabetic, hypertension, arthritis and maleria UTI.

Dr Samuel added that the medical personnel would also carry out screening for BP, sugar, hepatitis B and C and Malaria RDT.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘This Medical outreach was sponsored by Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), it is done specifically for areas where electricity is generated in Plateau State.

‘This includes Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Bassa Local Government Areas. They sponsored the medical intervention for their host communities. Although it is not completely main for the communities alone, other communities can key in.’

He said the medical intervention would consider all ages, both children, women, youths and the aged persons to, aimed at improving the living conditions at the various communities.