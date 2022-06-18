From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission has restated its commitment to training about 5,000 youths annually from the affected communities in the six HYPPADEC states on various skills for self- reliance.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Terfa Ityav , stated this at the opening ceremony of the 6th annual governing council meeting, held in Abuja yesterday.

He stressed that apart from the training of 5000 youths annually from affected member states on different skills, scholarships were also granted to students to reduce poverty ratio.

“And there are lots of people who are suffering from health challenges. And that was one of the reasons why we did the Medical Outreach. Same for the scholarships that were also provided.

“Most of the communities in which we discovered that they lack clean water, we quickly awarded contracts for provision of boreholes. And places with high rate of insecurity we provided motorcycles for vigilante groups which was handed over to them through their traditional leaders,” he said.

The Managing Director Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa lamented that the commission have not been able to create enabling environment for affected member states due to the inability to access their resources.

“we are working seriously with the federal government to ensure that what is due to us is released in order to reduce the sufferings of the affected communities .

Speaking on flood management, he stated that the commission in collaboration with the leadership of host communities is sensitizing the members on its effects and how it could be avoided.

“We make it periodic exercise to sponsor flood warnings in various media in the affected states, especially in the radio and television and local languages of the communities. And that has helped greatly to reduce the level of problem when there is flood.

” Apart from the awareness program, we also contact the local communities leadership and ask them to talk to the members of the community to be mindful of flooding, and make sure that they don’t stay where they can experience flooding during the raining season.

