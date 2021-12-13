From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Managing Director Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, led management of the commission on working visit to Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC in Abuja.

Alhaji Yelwa described NBET as a critical stakeholder who’s role cannot be overemphasized on the commission’s drive to deliver on its mandate.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In the statement released, yesterday by the Head, Press and Public Affairs, HYPPADEC , Nura Tanko Wakili, the Managing Director HYPPADEC reiterated the commission’s readiness to work with relevant agencies in improving the living standard of communities affected by the operations of Hydroelectric Dams.

He solicited for the support of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC in addressing some grey areas as it affects remittances of revenue due to the commission.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa says NBET and HYPPADEC are sister agencies that will work together to deliver on their respective mandates.

He said NBET appreciates the responsibilities placed on HYPPADEC which he restated, has direct bearing on the Hydroelectric Dams host communities.

The Managing Director Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC further said, the expectations of stakeholders from HYPPADEC and the enormity of task, the commission require that it access all funds due to her to be able to function.

He said NBET on receipt of HYPPADEC requests on outstanding remittances, consulted other sister agencies and resolve to convey a stakeholders consultative meeting to address all issues in the interest of all parties for common good.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .