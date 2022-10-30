From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has announced plans to provide 250 housing units for those displaced by flood in riverine communities in Kwara State.

The commission said it would also train and empower 60, 000 skilled and unskilled youths in the state within the next five years.

These proposals were contained in HYPPADEC ‘s Medium Term Strategic Plan (HMTSP) 2022- 2027 presented at its stakeholders forum held in Ilorin.

Presenting the plan, HYPPADEC consultant, Sam Juwl, said the 60,000 youths would be trained within the next five years to take them out of poverty.

He said while non-graduates would be trained in vocations such as tailoring, paintings among others, graduates would be trained in advanced skills including ICT, installation of circuit camera television (CCTV) and solar panel installations among others.

HYPPADEC ‘s managing director, Abubakar Yelwa, said the commission had got approval of its governing board to provide 250 houses to people displaced by flood from riverine communities.

He, however, decried lack of compliance by generating companies in all the six HYPPADEC states in the payment of their dues to the commission.

The chairman, Governing Council of HYPPADEC, Barrister Joseph Ityav, said the essence of the meeting was to have stakeholders inputs in the proposed plan with a view to ensuring that its implementation was carried out according to their communities’ needs assessment.