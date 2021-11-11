From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission HYPPADEC said it has concluded plans to train 460 youths to be self reliant and provide 1,250 motorcycles to floods victims in some communities in Kogi State

The commission also said it has also concluded plans to provide mobile clinics and Primary Health Care facilities for the affected communities in the state

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Managing Director of HYPPADEC , Dr Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa disclosed this at a one-day stakeholders meeting for dissemination of report on the outcome of Needs Assessment Exercise conducted by the Commission on Thursday in Lokoja.

He said the commission was set to relocate over 180 households in Edeha community living under the Murtala Muhammad Bridge in Kogi Local Government of Kogi state.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He said that HYPPADEC would build 250 two-bedroom flats for the 180 households in the Edeha community which was always submerged each time floods came and had to all relocate to other places till the floods receded.

Yelwa said that upon enquiry, it was discovered that they were always submerged by the perennial flood which had become a recurring decimal in the state, necessitating permanent relocation.

Yelwa added that the Commission approached the traditional ruler in the area and was allocated land for the resettlement project but required government approval.

The HYPPADEC Managing Director said the team came to the state today with the Bill of Quantity for the project in the hope that government would ratify the approval paper for the commission to commence work on the project.

Dr Lillian Iwu, Programme Financial Adviser of “New Approach”, HYPPADEC partners, warned the benefiting households should not resell the houses and go back to their former settlements.

She urged the state government to put the evacuated land to some other use to discourage the resettled households from going back to inhabit the place.

Iwu said that the resettlement project was a way of helping the families especially, young ones, children and pregnant women adding, “If we relocate them to a new settlement, life will make better meaning to them.”

Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami, Member, HYPPADEC Governing Council representing Kogi State expressed gratitude to Kogi Government for it’s support to the Commission and especially for displaying transparency.

He however urged the government to expedite action in processing the land documents for the resettlement project to commence.

Gov. Yahaya Bello, represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward David Onoja commended HYPPADEC for its laudable programmes which he said has direct bearing on the citizens of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .