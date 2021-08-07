From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission ( HYPPADEC) has concluded arrangements to train about 5,000 youths from the affected communities on various skills for self reliance.

The agency, made this resolution at the just concluded Governing Council meeting .

They resolved that youths and women groups must be considered as a priority in improving the living standard of the affected communities.

The Managing Director Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa FCNA, who confirmed this to newsmen urged the targeted groups to make themselves available and liverage on the opportunity irrespective of their level of education as the programme contains packages that suits all categories of youths.

Yelma explained that,the initiative ,” is in line with the federal government’s drive to empower youths, diversify the economy and promote small and medium enterprises development.

” The packages covers ICT, Agribusiness, aquaculture, livestock production, fabrication and cosmetology among others”.

He added that beneficiaries of the programme will at the end of their training be provided with start up kits and capital as well as linkages to available markets for their products.