From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has kicked off training of 60 enumerators for needs assessment in 13 local government areas affected by flood in Kebbi State.

The local government affected include Birnin Kebbi, Jega, Dandi, Bagudo, Bunza, Argungu, Maiyama, Augie, Yauri, Shanga, Koko, Ngaski and Suru,

Addressing the trainees in Birnin Kebbi, Director Legal Services of the Commission, Alhaji Jamilu Jega, said the four-day training programme was designed to enumerate the areas affected by the floods.

“Try as much as possible to do your best so that all of us can benefit and at the same time contribute meaningfully to the development of our environment and participate in tackling the climate change challenges in the state.”

In his remarks, the lead resource person, Dr. Rufa’i Aliyu, senior lecturer at the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, warned the trainees to desist from formulating false data during their assessment in the affected communities.

“HYPPADEC will depend on the information on the issues of the communities you gather, and it will utilise in solving the problems facing the affected communities.Please, let us be sincere in our enumeration. Don’t sit down at your homes filling the questionnaires instead of being on the fields. It is better you protect your integrity than providing false data and lies. Now, you have the opportunity to save lives of people, save our communities.”

