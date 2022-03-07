From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Office of Hydroelectric – Power Producing States Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa has said that the agency would not only solve the problems in the hydro communities, but will also addressed banditry, and other social vices in Nigeria’s society.

Yelwa disclosed this while addressing newly employed Staff of the Commission on administrative procedures, discipline and civil service rules during their 5-day capacity building training held in Birnin Kebbi.

The Managing Director ,represented by the Director of Legal Services department of the Commission,Barrister Jemilu Jega, noted that the agency would also improve access to social service as well enhance sustainable agricultural productivity in the hydro producing areas.

According to him, “the Hyppadec covers six states of Benue,Kebbi, Kogi,Niger,Kwara and Plateau states. Any Nigerian’s State that produces Hydro power would also becomes a member automatically.

” The goal of Hyppadec is to improve access to social services enhance sustainable agricultural productivity, accelerate economic growth,increase food security and reduce rural poverty and by implication,address banditry and other social vices in our society”.

He added that, the commission was established to formulate policies,guidelines for the development of the hydroelectric power producing areas,conceive, plan and implement it in accordance with the set rules.

Yelwa,charged the newly employed Staff of the Commission to pay attention to their five – days training as well attend all the programmes designed for them.

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Coordinator of Hyppadec, Alhaji Adamu Zubairu Utomo, informed the newly employed Staff that the commission was established to remove the hazard of the environment in the host communities and urged them to be discipline hard working as they join the commission’s cadre of Staff.

A Consultant for the training, Alhaji Aliyu Husaini, Executive Director, Alkali H. Foundation, called on the newly employed Staff of the Commission to accept wherever they were posted with faith, stressed that such acceptances is and act of patriotism.