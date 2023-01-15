From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Managing Director of Hydro Electricity Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, has said that the commission would continue to bring succour to communities residing around the River Nigeria.

Yelwa, who stated this while speaking in an interview with newsmen at Warra, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, said the Commission was established to cater for challenges bedevilling their areas.

According to him, “The essence of establishing HYPADEC is to bring succour to those people residing around River Niger who is affected by the construction of dams generating electricity to Nigeria.

“As a commission, we are doing our best but to me, the projects we embarked upon are not enough considering the negative effects caused by the dam construction. So, this is just the beginning and we will continue with it by the grace of Almighty God.

*I am happy President Muhammadu Buhari has given us all the necessary backing and encouragement to carry out vital projects that will transform the lives of people living around these areas.”

Sadiq-Yelwa listed some of the constraints faced by residents to include water scarcity, and incessant floods that usually destroy houses and ravage farmlands, hence the need for drainage construction to mitigate the menace.

The MD assured that the commission would not relent until it achieve the mandate for which it was established.

“We are grateful that both the governor and the benefitting communities are appreciative of what we are doing to bring succour to them, this will be an encouragement to us.

“We will continue to discharge our responsibilities until the mandate for which the commission is established is achieved,” he noted.

While advising electorates in Kebbi State to take advantage of the extension of PVCs collection by INEC, Yelwa noted expressed satisfaction that the rate of collection across the state was quite commendable, especially in Kebbi South Senatorial District.

He said: “We will continue to appeal to our people to come out en-mass to collect their PVCs, of course, the level at which our people coming out to collect their cards in Kebbi State is quite commendable, especially our zone, Kebbi South, we are among the most enlightened people who know the need to have their PVCs.

“We have a responsibility to our constituents, we have a responsibility to ourselves and we can only invoke that responsibility when we collect our PVCs and come out en-mass on election to cast our votes for all APC candidates because they are the best candidates fielded for elections,” he said.