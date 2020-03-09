Hyundai Motor Company has announced the appointment of Bang Sun Jeong as their new Vice President of the Middle East and Africa region.

Based in Dubai’s regional headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, Jeong will oversee the day-to-day operations and will be responsible for strengthening Hyundai’s presence and brand value across the MEA region. This includes Nigeria where the brand is represented by Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited, a division of the Stallion Group.

Jeong has accumulated abundant experience at Hyundai Motor Company that will help maximize results in his new position. In his previous role, he had served as Hyundai’s Vice President of Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East Operations Division and also held the Executive Director – sales and marketing role for Hyundai Motor India. He also held positions in Poland and Turkey.

Jeong said: “I am delighted be named as the new Vice President of Middle East and Africa for Hyundai Motor Company. It is a company that I know very well having gained vast knowledge of the brand during my career.

“As the Vice President of Middle East and Africa at such an important phase, I am compelled by a strong responsibility to confront the challenges ahead of us. In 2019, we made solid progress and moved forward despite the challenges faced in the previous year.

“It is essential we build on this success in 2020 and I forward to helping sustain our growth momentum to reach our best sales record, and in doing so, we hope to set a new milestone in our journey.”

Jeong replaces Mike Song, who has been promoted and will now work with the Genesis Division Headquarters.

Song said: “Jeong has strong knowledge of Hyundai Motor Company and I have no doubt that he will take the brand to the next level in the Middle East and Africa region.

“In what was a challenging 2019 year for the whole industry, Hyundai still made significant sales and at the same time, the company cemented its position as a global brand in the automotive industry.”