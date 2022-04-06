By Moses Akaigwe

Hyundai has won three AutoGuide 2022 Awards, more than any other automotive brand.

The 2022 Tucson was named Utility Vehicle of the Year, the 2022 IONIQ 5 was named Green Vehicle of the Year, and the 2022 Elantra N wowed the judges, securing Performance Car of the Year.

“Earning three AutoGuide of the Year awards means these all-new models have the stamp of approval from some of the auto industry’s most esteemed road test editors,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America.

Lao further remarked, “It’s impressive that we have the best vehicle in performance, green and utility, three truly distinct categories with different buyer expectations. The Hyundai brand continues to rise above because of its advanced technology, high safety ratings, and modern design.”

The AutoGuide team scored the 40 finalists on numerous attributes, including value, user-friendliness, space, safety, and more.

“Hyundai’s three wins, culminating in the announcement of the Tucson winning the AutoGuide 2022 Utility Vehicle of the Year award, showcases the breadth and talent of the automaker’s current range,” said AutoGuide editor Kyle Patrick.

He further stated, “The new Tucson blends the practicality that modern crossover buyers demand with a smooth hybrid powertrain and friendly technology. Electric vehicle shoppers can put concept car looks in the driveway in the Ioniq 5, which features fast charging and the clever V2L system thanks to its state-of-the-art 800-volt architecture. Hyundai has also cemented its performance credentials with the grin-inducing Elantra N sport sedan.”

AutoGuide 2022 Performance Car of the Year: Hyundai Elantra N

Finalists included the BMW M3/M4, Porsche 911 GT3, Toyota GR86, and Volkswagen Golf GTI/R. The Elantra N scored consistently high among the entire panel of judges.

“The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a proper sport compact, all fiery, barely-contained enthusiasm,” said editor Kyle Patrick in his First Drive review. “It’s quick and involving, encouraging drivers to explore its considerable limits, and even to step over that line. When they do, they’ll have a smile almost as big as the one on the front of the Elantra.”

AutoGuide 2022 Green Vehicle of the Year: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Finalists included the BMW iX, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Volkswagen ID.4. The judges gave the Ioniq 5 best-in-class marks on value.

“Hyundai’s made an affordable cassette-futurist EV that captures our cyberpunk aspirations,” said contributing writer Thomas Hundal. “Giugiaro-inspired creases, Nixie tube skeuomorphism, and state-of-the-art 800-volt architecture all combine to make the Ioniq 5 the coolest mass-market vehicle in ages. Job well done.”

“The Ioniq 5 brings high style and cutting-edge tech to the mainstream. It looks like nothing else on the road, yet the appeal is more than skin deep,” said editor Kyle Patrick. “The 800-volt architecture ensures quick charging, while V2L turns the car into a mobile generator. A spacious, airy interior and smooth, serene ride make it a welcome companion on the daily drive. Hyundai has put every other mid-sized EV on notice.”

AutoGuide 2022 Utility Vehicle of the Year: Hyundai Tucson

Finalists included the Ford Bronco, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Volkswagen Taos.

“To be a true standout in the compact crossover segment, a vehicle needs to be a lot of things to a lot of people,” said editor Mike Schlee. “The Hyundai Tucson not only succeeds at this mission, it excels.”

In Nigeria, where the brand is represented by Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited, the Tucson and Elentra have been doing well in their respective segments.