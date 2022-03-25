By Moses Akaigwe

The Hyundai Kona Electric last week added yet another honour to its list of accolades when it picked up the Best Zero Emission Car (Under £40,000) award at the Fleet News Awards 2022 in the United Kingdom.

Kona EV, which is Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric vehicle, was on Wednesday, December 1 named Electric Car Of The Year at the 2021 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) award.

The Fleet News Awards is an annual celebration of the best in the automotive business-to-business industry, judged by a jury of fleet and automotive experts.

The Kona Electric has been a part of Hyundai’s range since 2018, but recently subject to a thorough mid-life update bringing more style, connectivity and technology. It remains one of the most compelling fleet vehicles on the market.

On why the Hyundai EV was adjudged the winner, the Fleet News Awards organisers said: “The Kona Electric is a brilliant car that has become a driver’s first choice in a competitive sector. {It is} the most efficient miles per kilowatt results in impressive real-world range. Roomy, with a huge boot, and a stylish interior, it literally flies off the fleet choice list.”

The honour is just the latest fleet award for Hyundai’s range of vehicles, with TUCSON also Highly Commended at the Fleet News Awards in the Mid-Size SUV category.

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s revolutionary IONIQ 5 has won a host of company car awards, including Carbuyer Best Company Car 2022.Company Car and Van Car of the Year and overall winner in the 2022 Company Car Today CCT 100 Awards.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “We have been on a journey over the past few years to evolve our fleet services into a class-leading offering in line with the cutting-edge range of fleet-friendly vehicles we currently have.

As a result, we’ve had major policy wins with a number of multinational corporations and UK institutions, including the supply of 400 Kona Electric models to Police Scotland – our largest electric vehicle order to date.It’s a privilege to have the support and confidence not just of these innovative businesses, but also from the experts at publications such as Fleet News, in recognising our position as a major player in the company car world.”

Assembled by Stallion Group Automobile at Ojo in Lagos, the Hyundai Kona is Nigeria’s first {locally assembled} electric vehicle, and was officially unveiled by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, in November, 2020.