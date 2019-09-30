Hyundai Motor Group has developed a new centre side airbag, further enhancing the safety of its vehicles. The airbag works to separate the space between driver and passenger. The group will roll out the technology in upcoming vehicles.

This new, additional airbag expands into the space between driver and passenger seats to prevent head injuries of passengers in the front row. If there is no one in the front passenger seat, the airbag will protect the driver from side collision coming from the right side.

The centre side airbag is installed inside the driver’s seat and will deploy once the impact is sensed, and is expected to diminish head injuries caused by passengers colliding with each other by 80 percent.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association’s statistics, the rate of secondary damage caused by these kinds of collisions or from hitting interior materials is about 45 percent.

The Group has applied newly patented technology to maintain reliability, but reduce the weight and size of the airbag.

Airbag has an internal component called tether which allows the airbag to maintain its form and withstand the passenger’s weight. Hyundai Motor Group has developed a new technologyto simplify the design and reduce the weight of componentproduce an airbag which is about 500g lighter than the competing products.

Thanks to the smaller size of the airbag, the group’s design teams will have more flexibility in the type of seat design they envision for future products.

Upcoming Euro NCAP is expected to include side impact into its consideration beginning year 2020 and Hyundai Motor Group’s airbag is expected to work favorably in such evaluation.

The new centre side airbag builds on the group’s already stellar safety reputation. Hyundai vehicles have been awarded 5-Star Overall Safety Ratings by the NHTSA, as well as 12 Top Safety Pick+ awards by the IIHS. Those vehicles include the Hyundai Kona, Santa Fe, Tucson and NEXO.

“The development of centre side airbag goes beyond adding an additional airbag,” said Hyock In Kwon, research engineerfrom Crash Safety System Engineering Design Team of Hyundai Motor Group. “We will continue striving to further improve passenger safety by being ready for all kinds of accidents”.

The first generation of Hyundai vehicles to benefit from the new centre side airbag technology will be made available in the local market by Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited, a branch of Stallion Motors.