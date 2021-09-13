Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL), in collaboration with Access Bank plc, has launched a vehicle finance scheme to inspire perceptive customers and fleet buyers to purchase affordably priced made-in-Nigeria Hyundai vehicles.

The ongoing scheme is designed to encourage local patrons to own and drive Hyundai vehicles, using convenient bank credit with low interest rates.

Breaking the news in Lagos, the duo of Hyundai Motors Nigeria, manufacturers and distributors of Hyundai vehicles, and Access Bank Plc explained that the scheme has convenient monthly repayment tenor up to 48 months, depending on the customer’s payment option.

While also adding that a three-month payment holiday would be offered to customers from date of disbursement, the facilitators of the scheme said customers would in addition be offered labour-free service for six months or 10,000kms (whichever is first) and warranty of five years or 100,000kms (whichever is first).

The partners brokered this agreement in Lagos at the launch of the scheme aimed at easing challenges associated with accessing low interest bank credit to procure choice cars.

“The credit initiative is a seamless plan for desiring patrons and fleet managers to access low interest bank credit for the procurement of discounted Hyundai vehicles without necessarily paying commitment and management fees,” the duo said in a statement.

Gaurav Vashisht, head of sales, Hyundai Motors Nigeria, said, “The joint credit initiative is in line with Hyundai’s strategy and direction of making vehicle acquisition a seamless experience and essentially assists prospective customers to buy new Hyundai vehicles and experience Hyundai inspiring technology.

The offer was intended to ease vehicle acquisition and assist customers including those without functional account with Access Bank to access the facility.

“What we are simply doing is to help prospective buyers starve-off the burden of sourcing funds in one fell-swoop to buy a new car. You can now walk into any Access Bank branch to apply for credit to buy your choice car and thereafter, pay conveniently,” Mr. Vashisht affirmed.

The offer which can be accessed in all Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited accredited dealers nationwide, includes select Hyundai models like Hyundai Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Kona, Creta, Tucson SUV and H1 Bus.

