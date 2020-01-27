Moses Akaigwe

Stallion Motors-Hyundai and LG collaborated recently to reward a lucky buyer of Hyundai a car, Mr. Ebun Sofunde San, with the latest LG Dual cool high-end air-conditioner unit.

Ebun Sofunde emerged the winner in a draw that ended a raffle promotion and was represented by his daughter at a brief prize presentation ceremony.

Hyundai Motors, which is part of Stallion Group, recorded impressive sales in 2019 and was awarded the highest selling brand in the new car segment. The group said in a statement that it remains committed to providing the best-in-class service and a range of world-class vehicles to the Nigerian consumer.