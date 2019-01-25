The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has provided an online channel to aid Nigerian consumers in an ongoing recall of Hyundai Sonata and Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles whose engines were replaced under two previous recalls.

According to Mr. Babatunde Irukera, CPC’s Director General said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. The Hyundai Motor Company in the United States announced a further recall on January16, 2019, of approximately 100,000 2011 – 2015 Hyundai Sonata and 2013 – 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles whose engines were replaced under two previous recalls to inspect the fuel tube installation.

The ongoing recall is to inspect and confirm proper reinstallation of the fuel tube to the high-pressure fuel pump. The Company also seeks to update its engine monitoring technology with a new device known as a knock sensor detection system.

Irukera said, “Although the recall originated in North America, it is not inconceivable that some of the vehicles affected ended up in the Nigerian market, either primarily or secondarily.”

He disclosed that “As an additional method to determine either of these possibilities, the Council is engaging appointed Hyundai dealers in Nigeria.

“The Council requests anyone who purchased, owns or currently drives any of these specific Hyundai models, with the re-installed parts, to immediately contact the Council by sending an e-mail to [email protected]”, he stated. According to the DG, “The e-mail should include the specific model, year, and version of the car, the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and information about compliance with previous recalls.”

He further advised that the e-mail should also include the name, telephone number and any other contact information of the owner or driver of the vehicle, while its subject should be Hyundai 2019 Recall. The DG indicated that CPC will provide relevant updates, warning, or advisories, where applicable.