By Moses Akaigwe,

Hyundai Motor Company clinched 16 design awards, including two ‘Best of Best’ and 14 ‘Winner’ honors, at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021, hosted by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen.

Red Dot recognized Hyundai Motor’s new technology campaign ‘Little Big e-Motion’ as Best of Best in the Film & Animation category. The campaign video shows how a minicar equipped with Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology helps young patients go from hospital bed to treatment room. The video also received a silver award from 2021 New York Festival Advertising Award.

Red Dot also recognized ‘Hyundai EV Infotainment System – Jong-e’ theme design applied to IONIQ 5 as Best of Best in Interface & User Experience, the company’s first win in this category. The system’s Jong-e Graphic User Interface offers various interior ambience settings, such as soft, delicate and exuberant color gradients with parametric pixel design elements like those used for IONIQ 5’s exterior lights. The system encapsulates the EV’s eco-friendly concept and Hyundai Motor’s brand identity. (*The word ‘Jong-e’ means ‘paper’ in Korean)

In addition, Hyundai Motor reaffirmed its competitive edge in brand and communication design by earning 14 Winners across seven categories, including Film & Animation, Interface & User Experience, Spatial Communication, Apps, Advertising, Online, and Digital Solutions.

Winners in Film & Animation category included Hyundai Motor’s ‘This is Us’ campaign video that shows the hopes and solidarity to overcome COVID-19, and the ‘I’m in charge’ cinematic film, which calls for everyone’s responsibility to move the world in a sustainable way.

Winners in the Interface & User Experience category were ‘Hyundai Infotainment System-Aqua Theme Design’ and Hyundai Motor’s smart TV ‘Channel Hyundai’. Winners in apps included ‘Channel Hyundai’ and Hyundai’s connectivity application ‘Bluelink’.

The Red Dot Award is the second global design award to honor ‘Hyundai Infotainment System-Aqua Theme Design,’ ‘Channel Hyundai’ and ‘Bluelink,’ following iF Design Award 2021 earlier this year. It is also notable that ‘Channel Hyundai’ won in four different Red Dot categories, including Interface & User Experience Design, Apps, Online, and Digital Solution.

Winners in the Spatial Design category included ‘Hyundai Motorstudio Busan,’ ‘Hyundai Motor Group Training Center,’ ‘Hyundai EV Station Gangdong’ and ‘Hyundai Cheonan Global Learning Center,’ which were recognized for providing new customer experiences through spatial design.

Winners in the Advertising category included ‘OOH & Ambient for London Eye,’ an IONIQ brand campaign taken place at the world famous London Eye last year, and ‘H2U (Hydrogen to You),’ a campaign promoting the endless value of sustainable hydrogen energy.

Hyundai vehicles are assembled and sold in Nigeria by Stallion Motor (Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited).

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.