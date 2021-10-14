Glasgow Rangers central defender, Leon Balogun has insisted that he’s fully committed to the Super Eagles cause.

After Nigeria’s shock 1-0 loss to Central African Republic in a 2022 World Cup qualifier last Thursday, several headlines by the local and foreign press suggested that Balogun, in particular, and William Troost-Ekong were to blame for the defeat.

Namnganda took advantage of a defensive mix-up between Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun to slot past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho in the 90th minute for a win no one saw coming.

Three days later in Douala, the duo made amends for their error, with Balogun firing home from close range to open the scoring in the 29th minute and the Watford man providing the assist for the second goal netted by the Super Eagles just before half-time.

Speaking to ESPN’s Colin Udoh, Balogun said: “You’ve seen me play for a few years now. And you know that when I step onto the pitch I always give 100% and I am always passionate.”

