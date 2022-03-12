Nollywood actor, Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu aka Stan Nze, had always wanted to marry a celebrity.
In fulfillment of his dream, therefore, on September 11, 2021, he walked down the aisle with his colleague, Blessing Jessica Obasi, in a glamorous ceremony that attracted the cream of the movie industry.
In a recent encounter with Saturday Sun, he said of his desire: “I’ve always known I’d marry an entertainer, someone in the media industry; probably music, radio or an actor. I already knew because I wanted someone who would understand the sort of thing I do, and it wouldn’t be a challenge to understand the peculiarity of the industry in which I function. So, it was very important. I could have married anyone in any other industry, but it would be easier for me here (entertainment industry).”
But with celebrity marriages being always suffused with controversies, how does Nze intend to make his own different? His response: “One day at a time. We are celebrities and we cannot go back to become any other person like banker. It is what it is. However, I know that I’ve always channeled my energy to God. I don’t have it all figured out, I’ve never been married before but I know someone who is the author of marriage, and that is Jesus Christ. So, I’m depending on him to lead me every step of the way, to be a good husband to my wife, a good father to my kids, a good son to my parents, and just a better version of me as the days go by.”
