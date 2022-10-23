From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sunday, declared that he had only a few steps left to becoming Nigeria’s President .

The party flagbearer made the assertion while addressing the members of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect at a consultative meeting held at the Kano State Government House.

Tinubu disclosed that he had previously solicited their support and prayers, adding that the fact he had come this far in the presidential contest indicated that their prayer was being heard and answered.

Quoting Nigeria’s erstwhile national anthem. he stressed the need for Nigerians to be united in brotherhood despite their differences, saying that togetherness was the face of the Nigeria of our dream

Tinubu, deployeing series of innuendos, described Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party as a national divider, recalling that when he was recently asked about the subject, he responded that he was from the North..

Tinubu pledged total dedication to the fight against insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, killings and all forms of vices currently undermining the Nigeria state while vowing to tackle poverty to a standstill, if elected to power.

” The greatest weapon against poverty is education. You cannot defeat poverty unless you are willing to be educated” he declared.

” He thanked the clerics for their prayers,their belief and for their endorsement, declaring that he had wholeheartedly accepted their endorsement.

In his remarks, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje urged the clerics to support their own, urging them to pray for Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

” Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu is our brother. His running mate is our brother. When a brother sees a brother, it is a matter of joy .He is our brother ” he stated emphatically.

Members of the Tijjaniyya sect later presented a position paper where they offered their perspectives and expectations to the presidential flagbearer of the APC.