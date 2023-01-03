By Philip Nwosu

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi, has said he is hopeful and looking forward to a peaceful election where the votes of citizens will count come February 25, 2023.

Obi spoke to journalists in Lagos during the Year 2023 World Peace Day programme at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, urging Nigerians to pray for a peaceful election in February.

He said he was talking to Nigerians on the need to elect him as the next president of Nigeria.

“I am talking with every Nigerian, every Nigerian is important, including the G-5 governors, as you can see, we have 200million Nigerians and the governors are five, so we need to talk to the 200million Nigerian and all of us need to make a sacrifice for our country,” he said.

The former Anambra State Governor said once elected he will commence the work of building a new Nigeria, pointing out that a new Nigeria was possible beginning from this year.

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins in his speech urged Nigerian politicians not make the coming election a do or die affair. He also calling on parents to ensure that their children were not used for thuggery during the election.

Earlier in his message on World Peace day, Pope Francis said the interconnected “moral, social, political and economic crises” facing the world cannot be solved if individuals and nations continue to focus only on their own, immediate interests.

He said: “The time has come for all of us to endeavour to heal our society and our planet, to lay the foundations for a more just and peaceful world, and to commit ourselves seriously to pursuing a good that is truly common.”