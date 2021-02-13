Showmax Nigerian original series, I Am Laycon, which began streaming on Thursday February 11, will be available to audiences in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries, including across Africa.

I Am Laycon trails Big Brother Naija winner, Lekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon as he settles into a life of stardom and chases his music career. The show features cameos from his fellow ex-housemates including Lilo Aderogba and Victoria Adeyele aka Vee.

Speaking on the development, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video, says, “Big Brother Naija has a huge Diaspora audience who followed Laycon’s journey while he was in the house. With the launch of his own reality show, it was important for us to make this content available to fans in as many countries as possible.”

Phahle adds: “We believe in the power of African stories and are leading the way in making sure that they can be enjoyed by the Diaspora and a growing international audience who we believe will love Laycon’s universal story.”

Talking about his experience starring in his own reality show, Laycon says: “Music, family and friendship are extremely important to me, and I’m excited that my fans around the world can join me as I explore these different sides of me on I Am Laycon.”

I Am Laycon will feature 10 episodes in total, with the first five episodes available to binge on Showmax from February 11 and the other five from March 4, 2021.